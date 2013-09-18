The Complexity of Carbohydrates

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Nutrition is an essential part of staying healthy and losing weight, though the age old question of “What should I eat?” still has no easy answer. Popular diets have led many to believe that all carbohydrates are “bad”; the sole source of unwanted flab and excess body weight. While some carbohydrates will contribute to weight gain, complex carbohydrates are essential in promoting good health and providing energy to remain active.



Nutritionists classify carbohydrates into two categories: complex and simple. Simple carbohydrates are the “bad” carbs we’ve been warned us about; foods like white rice, bread, and highly processed meals all breakdown quickly, causing a fast rise in blood sugar. When too much sugar floods the system, the body has no way to process it all, and thus converts it into fat, storing it for later energy conversion.



Complex carbohydrates are the “good” carbs; things like whole grains, starchy vegetables and beans. These break down slowly, creating a steady supply of sugar into the system versus the “rush” from simple carbs. This steady supply also provides energy to sustain us throughout a workout, or keep us alert throughout the day.



UCLA Dietician Dana Ellis reported clinical studies showing for long-term weight loss, low carbohydrate diets fared no better than traditional diets that included complex carbohydrates. Also noted were the benefits of fiber, something complex carbs provide in abundance, and the benefits of whole fruit when looking to provide your body with more energy for activity.



The ultimate goal in healthy eating is not only to watch how many calories are consumed, but the types of calories we are putting into our bodies. The wrong type of any food stall weight loss, or lead to weight gain. Carbohydrates as a whole are not the enemy; rather the type of carbohydrate is what needs to be avoided. Maintaining a good intake of healthy, complex carbohydrates will provide more energy for activity, leading to better nutritional and physical health.



Expert Brand has all the athletic clothing needed to begin any fitness program. Visit http://expertbrand.comto browse our selection of comfortable, stylish apparel.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



For more information, visit Expert Brand’s website at http://expertbrand.com.



Media Contact

Adam Heimann

Director of Marketing / Media & PR

(786)266-9555

adam@expertbrand.com