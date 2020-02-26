The Complexity of HOA Insurance Policies

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/26/2020 -- If a claim is made by the HOA, the fine print that occurs in an insurance policy may result in delays or denials in financial recovery, simply because providing compensation is easier and not as expensive for the insurance company than issuing a damage check. Insurance companies have years of experience manipulating the language of policy terms that may be to its advantage.



It is commonly because multiple condos, units, roofs or common areas have endured sizeable damage when associations file a property damage claim. Should the insurer deny an otherwise valid claim, disputes may arise between HOAs and the insurance company, and they may do so without a statement or valid reason.



Because the damages incurred in these situations can also impact the structural integrity of the building in certain cases, the system of litigation can prove to be difficult. The convoluted nature of all insured damages being charged, substantiated, and mitigated is the same when the damage is severe.



Insurance companies may use the intricacies of these insurance claims against the policyholder, which can have a major impact on the swiftness and result of a claim settlement.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



About Alonso Pérez LLP

Consisting of attorney Rafael Alonso, the law firm dedicates itself to representing businesses and individuals across South Florida in insurance disputes. The firm is passionate about serving its clients as a primary resource and partner in all aspects of their business growth and financial development. For more information call 305.443.6321 to speak with a Miami insurance attorney or to request a free consultation.