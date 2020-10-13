The Comprehensive Structure of Global Radio Access Network Market 2025 and Topmost Key Players: Ericsson, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/13/2020 -- The global radio access network market size was valued at $17.7 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $44.7 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2019 to 2026. The radio access network (RAN) uses radio signals to connect a subscriber's cellular device to the core wireline network. RAN has been in use since the introduction of cellular technology and since then has been evolving with evolution of mobile communications.



Small cell communication infrastructure consists of small radio equipment and antennas, which can be placed on structures such as streetlights, sides of buildings, or poles. It is about the size of a pizza box or a backpack and is essential to transmit data to and from a wireless device. These small cells are anticipated to revolutionize next-generation network as these cells transmit data using mid- and high-band spectrum, which would be helpful to strengthen 5G network capacity. Hence, small cell communication infrastructure is estimated to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The Global Radio Access Network Market Report offered key insights on each of these segments and special highlights on the potential areas for the industry players to tap and become leaders in the forthcoming years. Also, the Radio Access Network report highlights consumer preference, buying behavior, product price, import and export status, futuristic cost, and revenue.



Radio Access Network Market, Prominent Players

- Ericsson

- Fujitsu Limited

- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

- Intel Corporation

- Nokia Corporation

- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

- SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO. LTD.

- Cisco Systems, Inc.

- ZTE Corporation

- NEC Corporation



The key drivers of the Radio Access Network market are well-elaborated by the authors that provide a clearer picture to the buyers. The Radio Access Network report further includes graphical presentation of all the key information about the Radio Access Network market so that buyers can gain an exact market scenario and plan their profitable activities accordingly. COVID-19 impact is also stated in the report along with hampering in different areas. This will help the businesses involved in the Radio Access Network market to plan policies and strategies for the forecast period, stabilize the market, and ultimately contribute the industry growth.



BY COMMUNICATION INFRASTRUCTURE

- Small Cell

- Macro Cell

- RAN Equipment

- DAS



BY TECHNOLOGY

- 2G

- 3G

- 4G

- 5G



BY END USER

- Residential

- Enterprise



Regional Analysis and Competitive Landscape:

Regionally, the Radio Access Network market report is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Radio Access Network research experts have thoroughly studied these regions to offer information like the concentration of industry players in each region, highly demanding products, consumer preferences, response to fluctuating price, and demographic details, and income. The Radio Access Network report also covers potential regions along with current product demand scenario. For better understanding, the report contains statistics, tables, and other graphical representations.



The report comprehensively covers list of key players in the Radio Access Network market. Other essential information like company profile, history of the company, recent news associated with the company, establishment year, previous records and achievements by the company, company revenue, and more are precisely mentioned in the Radio Access Network market research report. Growth strategies that are commonly adopted by Radio Access Network market players are also mentioned in the study. These include collaborations, new product development, innovations, and marketing campaigns.



The demand for radio access network is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period, mobile broadband services, growth in network densification, and rising mobile data traffic. However, some concerns related to fiber backhaul and privacy & security are anticipated to hamper the market growth. Nonetheless, urbanization and increase in investments in smart cities are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities to the radio access network market players.



