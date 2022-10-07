NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2022 -- AMA Research released new intelligence report on " AI in Logistics Market" aiming to deliver competitive advantage. The study discusses how various medical equipment manufacturers are reinventing their AI in Logistics business and operating models with future outlook. Some of the Manufacturers considered in the study are Amazon (United States), ClearMetal Inc. (United States), Deutsche Post AG DHL (Germany), FedEx (United States), General Electric (United States), Google LLC (United States), IBM Corporation (United States), Intel Corporation (United States), LLamasoft Inc. (United States), Micron Technology (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), NVIDIA Corporation (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), SAP (Germany), Samsung (South Korea), Xilinx (United States), Fraight AI (United States), C.H. Robinson (United States), E2open (United States), Relex Solution (Finland)



Download Sample Report PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Rahul



Definition:

The logistics industry is undergoing a fundamental shift as the volume of data and the number of devices used to increase, costs are reduced to maintain competitiveness, and the necessary inventory levels (staggered and on-the-go) must be maintained to ensure timely delivery and bottlenecks. Logistics includes purchasing and supply management, demand planning, and forecasting, transportation and network design, picking issues, and customer relationship management. Maintenance is simplified by automated processing, as regular repairs and maintenance are required to maintain the devices. Artificial intelligence collects information via sensors, which is combined with maintenance data. The best time to repair equipment in an organization is analyzed by the system in what is known as predictive maintenance. Inventory can be improved by reducing redundancy using intelligent storage processing and providing advanced technologies. In addition, artificial intelligence in supply management offers the possibility of tracking and maintaining the database of suppliers and shipping. All of this requires a certain degree of automation in the supply chain in order to be able to make timely decisions. Artificial intelligence is still in its early stages in logistics but is expected to grow rapidly. It is expected that the logistics industry will be reshaped with a high level of automation in the areas of manufacturing, logistics, storage, and delivery on the last mile. Machine and human collaboration enable intelligent order picking in logistics, and intelligent glasses enable intelligent hands-free functionality. Automated vehicles and drones are expected to change the paradigm of the logistics industry.



Market Opportunities:

- Growing amount of data in logistics

- Rising Compliance with privacy and data security regulations

Market Trends:

- Digitization of logistics leading to hyper customization

- Growing Demand for Customization

- Multiple collaborations across the supply chain

Market Drivers:

- Growing demand for convenience and safety

- Need for on-time deliveries and instant go to market timings

- Increased acceptance and implementation of autonomous vehicles



The Global AI in Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

- Application (Automation of Ordering and Processing, Planning and Forecasting, Machine and Human Collaboration, Self-driving Vehicles, Self-driving Forklifts, Others),

- Industry Vertical (Food, Pharma, Retail, Manufacturing, Automotive, Others),

- Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP), Context-Aware Computing, Computer Vision),

- Mode of Transportation (Roadways, Railways, Seaways, Airways)



Global AI in Logistics market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Have a query? Market an enquiry before purchase @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Rahul



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:



The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

-To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the AI in Logistics market by value and volume.

-To estimate the market shares of major segments of the AI in Logistics

-To showcase the development of the AI in Logistics market in different parts of the world.

-To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the AI in Logistics market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

-To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the AI in Logistics

-To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the AI in Logistics market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Buy Complete Assessment of AI in Logistics market Now @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=164962#utm_source=SBWire/Rahul



Major highlights from Table of Contents:



AI in Logistics Market Study Coverage:

It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of AI in Logistics market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

AI in Logistics Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

AI in Logistics Market Production by Region AI in Logistics Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.



Key Points Covered in AI in Logistics Market Report:

AI in Logistics Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

AI in Logistics Market Competition by Manufacturers

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on AI in Logistics Market

AI in Logistics Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2021-2027)

AI in Logistics Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2021-2027)

AI in Logistics Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {}

AI in Logistics Market Analysis by Application {Automation of Ordering and Processing, Planning and Forecasting, Machine and Human Collaboration, Self-driving Vehicles, Self-driving Forklifts, Others}

AI in Logistics Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis AI in Logistics Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Browse Complete Summary and Table of Content @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/164962-global-ai-in-logistics-market#utm_source=SBWire/Rahul



Key questions answered

How feasible is AI in Logistics market for long-term investment?

What are influencing factors driving the demand for AI in Logistics near future?

What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global AI in Logistics market growth?

What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Middle East, Africa, Europe or LATAM, Southeast Asia.