The Contraceptive the Government Is Hiding in Our Drinking Water

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- As many people already know, about two thirds of all drinking water in the United States is fluoridated. What is also widely accepted is the fact that fluoride has many side effects to our health, making it an unwanted harmful substance.



What is relatively new news is that fluoride in our drinking water has been linked to sperm damage and other reproductive issues, severely inhibiting fertility in men who drink fluoridated water regularly.



The Ugly Truth About Fluoride



Most studies done are on the compound called Sodium Fluoride, this is not the compound added to most drinking water though. Sodium Fluoride is the pharmaceutical grade form which is used in most toxicology studies and research.



Sodium Silicofluoride and Hydrofluorosilicic Acid are the compounds actually used in drinking water fluoridation. They are classified as hazardous waste materials, the waste products of the fertilizer industry.



A new study compared the toxicity of three fluoride compounds, Sodium Fluoride and two Silicofluoride compounds. Observing their effect on the growth, feeding and reproduction of roundworms.



The study suggested that Silicofluorides have very similar toxicity profiles to that of Sodium Fluoride.



A previous study suggested that Sodium Fluoride may damage something called sperm chemotaxis. A process that attracts the sperm toward the egg, a critical role in the fertilization process.



While this study involved mice, if translated to humans it puts men at serious risk of becoming infertile by regularly drinking tap water and other fluoridated water.



Fluoride and Male Fertility



The Fluoride Action Network reports that there has been significant research done proving that fluoride has an extremely harmful effect on the male reproductive system.



While most of these studies have been done on animals, there have been numerous studies done on humans with regards to fluoridation and reproductive repercussions.



Potential Side Effects of Fluoride on Male Reproduction



- Decrease in Testosterone Levels

- Inhibited Sperm Motility

- Reduced Quantity of Sperm

- Increases in Oxidative Stress

- Altered Sperm Morphology

- Reducing the Capacity to Reproduce



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Contact:

Ken Williams

contact@realhealthpro.com

http://realhealthpro.com