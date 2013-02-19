The Contract Chair People Supplies Made to Order Contract Furniture in UK

Shropshire, West Midlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2013 -- In this new time and era, contract furniture saves a lot of time and effort in choosing furniture for homes, businesses, restaurants etc. However, it is not necessary that one should end up with furniture of one’s liking when buying contract furniture. The Contract Chair People have proved their expertise in selling contract furniture by contradicting this very fact. The made to order chairs from the furniture makers are a rage all over UK. in most of the companies and businesses in hospitality and leisure sector.



Contrary to standard furniture that can be obtained off-the shelves, The Contract Chair People offers made to order chairs and other furniture within 4 to 6 weeks after the order date. The company maintains this individuality while catering to their customers. The upholstered furniture is produced using European hardwoods like beech or oak and customized as per the specifications and colors ordered by customers. The company also offers services to leading specifiers and designers in the country. The installation of the furniture is a free of cost service.



The Contract Chair People believes in offering a wow factor to all the furniture supplied by the company. They say, “We pride ourselves on our furniture and a combination of quality, choice, service and price. Whilst offering excellent product knowledge and design recommendations to fit your requirements.” The company further states that it is the finer details in multiple materials and contrast stitching in a product that can make it different from other products. The ‘wow factor’ of the furniture from The Contract Chair People is achieved through their unique chair service.



The products from the company are designed with the help of commercial interior designers. The contract furniture range includes contract bar stools, contract sofas, contract side chairs, contract dining chairs, contract armchairs, contract lounge chairs, contract tub chairs etc.



Mr. and Mrs. Gardner from Warwickshire lauded the quality and feel of the made to order furniture that The Contract Chair people had supplied to them. They said, “We are delighted with the high quality of materials and construction used to manufacture the chairs, which makes them feel very comfortable and look amazing. The Contract Chair People maintained excellent communication from time of enquiry all the way through to delivery.”



