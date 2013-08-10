The Coolest iPhone Covers Are Made in Switzerland: Rock Studs Cases Are Now Available Online

Mendrisio, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/10/2013 -- Rock Studs is thrilled to announce the launch of its website offering the Rock Studs' line of stylish smartphone cases. Rock Studs iPhone and smartphones cases are hand made in Switzerland from the highest quality materials. Real metal studs and hand applied ornaments like skulls and stars make the Rock Stud case a unique, durable and stand-out urban fashion for those who look be noticed and set trends.



Rock Studs has four collections of cases available for the iPhone 4 and 5. Buyers can choose from the Fire Studs, Ring Studs, Rock Studs Classic or Snatch Studs Collections. The case cover is available in seven colors: Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Transparent and White. Studs are available in eight colors: Black, Bronze, Gold, Green, Pink, Silver, White and Yellow. Rock Studs ships their smartphone cases worldwide.



The entire line of Rock Studs cases can be found by going to http://rockstuds.com .



About Rock Studs

When launched in the first months of 2012 Rock Studs unique look immediately got the attention of clubbers, artists, fashion people and trend setters. They focus on designing and creating unique and customizable studded accessories.



Contacts & Details

Address: 6th Borromini St. 6850

Mendrisio - Switzerland

Phone +41 76 441 23 64

info@rockstuds.com

http://rockstuds.com/