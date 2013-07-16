The Corey Group Launches New Page for Cutler Oaks Estates Community

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/16/2013 -- The Corey Group, a South Florida realty group, has launched a new page for Culter Oaks Estates, a popular residential community located in Coral Gables.



The new page is visually-appealing and well-organized, with clearly visible tabs that show the number of homes for sale, homes for rent, and latest sales. Clicking any of these tags will link users to a series of corresponding listings.



Most notably, the page includes a detailed introduction and profile of Cutler Oaks Estates, providing information on its characteristics, location, amenities, and other relevant details. The second begins with the following introduction:



“If you’re looking for a community that is safe, relaxed, and comfortable, look no further than Cutler Oaks Estates. Located in beautiful Coral Gables, this gated community is right off of scenic Old Cutler Road, and lies opposite of Snapper Creek. It is by far one of the most exclusive and prestigious neighborhoods in Miami, with a total of only 15 private homes. This ensures a close-knit and welcoming environment that makes Cutler Oaks Estates perfect for raising a family.”



The informative page utilizes both MLS data and independent research in order to provide users with the most accurate and up-to-date information on this exclusive community. It is one of several pages dedicated to popular communities throughout Miami-Dade County.



Indeed, the Corey Group’s website, CoreyRealtors.com, provides numerous informative pages, covering featured listings, luxury condos, and various Miami communities such as Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. Users can browse through the Corey Group’s extensive selection of residences, utilize the site’s advanced search feature to find a home, or consult its regularly-updated blog.



The website is explicitly intended to make home searches as efficient and convenient as possible. This principle is in keeping with the Corey Group’s stated commitment to providing professional and full service real estate expertise to its clients. The firm is known for its individualized approach, its utilization of advanced IT technology, and the application of innovative strategies in order to deliver timely and cost effective services.



About The Corey Group

The Corey Group is a young, fast-growing company based in Coral Gables. They aim to become the most trustworthy Coral Gables Realtors in the industry.