The Corey Group Offers Advanced MLS Search Function on Website

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- The Corey Group, a real estate firm comprised of leading Coral Gables Realtors, has installed an advanced MLS search function on its official website, CoreyRealtors.com. The feature is accessible by clicking the “Property Search” button in the top menu bar of the homepage.



The Coral Gables Homes Search allows homebuyers to browse through the firm’s extensive property listings based on many specific criterions. Users can categorize their search based on whether the property is a sale or rental, by property type (condo, single-family home, etc), location, price range, year built, number of bedrooms, and more. There are even options for selecting specific features, such as whether a property has a pool or boat dock. Users also have the option of searching through other communities in Miami-Dade County.



To ensure the utmost accuracy, the feature relies on the MLS Database, which is the largest and most widely utilized source of real estate information in the nation. This innovative function was developed to streamline the home buying process and allow clients to find the property of their choice in an easier and more personalized fashion.



The Corey Group was explicitly founded to provide an innovative and technological approach to real estate service, in particular so as to become the number one resource on Coral Gables. Thus, the firm’s website has been professionally-designed to incorporate as much information and user-friendly options as possible. It includes comprehensive information sections for featured listings, luxury condos, and various Miami communities such as Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. There is also an active blog that provides up-to-date information on new listings, highlighted properties, and the like.



About The Corey Group

The Corey Group is one of the newest and fastest-growing real estate companies in Miami-Dade County.