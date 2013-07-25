The Corey Group Reaches Social Media Milestone

Coral Gables, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The Corey Group, a fast-growing real estate firm comprised of leading Coral Gables Realtors, has made significant progress in its nascent social media campaign, having gained over 200 followers on Twitter within a single month of launching a profile there.



Furthermore, the Corey Group’s Facebook page has garnered over 400 subscribers within a similar span of time. This reflects the young firm’s dynamic networking strategy, the effectiveness of its social media expansion, and its high regard among its growing client base. The accounts heighten visibility of the firm’s services, promote organic growth, and allow for greater engagement with both existing and potential clients.



Industry analysts have identified strong and growing demand for South Florida real estate, particularly in Coral Gables real estate, which the Corey Group is especially focused on. The firm was founded to meet this trend, and to that end also launched a professionally-designed website, CoreyRealtors.com, which is accessible through its social media accounts.



The website contains pages for featured listings, luxury condos, and various Miami communities such as Brickell, Coconut Grove, and Coral Gables. Users can browse through the Corey Group’s extensive selection of residences, or utilize the site’s advanced search feature to find a home that suits their preference. There is an active blog for highlighting various communities, homes, and real estate topics; many of its posts are shared through Twitter and Facebook.



The website is explicitly intended to make home searches as efficient and convenient as possible. This principle is in keeping with the Corey Group’s stated commitment to providing professional and full service real estate expertise to its clients. The firm is known for its individualized approach, its utilization of advanced IT technology, and the application of innovative strategies in order to deliver timely and cost effective services.