The Cosmetic Surgical Services at Medora Medical Center Under the Leadership of Dr Medora

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Registered under the Ministry of Health, Medora Medical Center is certified to provide both medical and surgical services in Singapore. This healthcare facility is composed of a team of doctors who are highly qualified to perform their different specializations. They are duly registered under the Ministry of Health and they have the commitment to provide remarkable clinical services to the public.



Medora Medical Center, headed by Dr Medora , has medical practitioners who are legally licensed to practice their professions in Singapore. They have different specializations including cosmetic surgery, plastic and reconstructive surgery, EENT surgery, hair restoration, face lift, and breast reduction.



Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery is significantly known for providing cosmetic surgical procedures which are either noninvasive or minimally invasive. These operations are performed by cosmetic surgical specialists. Hence, patients are highly assured of best results.



Affirm Multiplex is one of the most commonly performed noninvasive cosmetic procedure for the management of the different signs of aging like wrinkles, pigmentation, and stretch marks. This is made possible by stimulating the remodeling and growth of collagen found in the superficial and deep layers of the skin. Two laser beams are used in this procedure. One laser beam is aimed at the deep collagen and the second laser beam is concentrated on the topmost layers of the skin.



Aside from being a sign of aging, stretch marks indicate that the skin layers are damaged. Through Affirm Multiplex, these are managed aggressively. The deep collagen is stimulated fully and the affected damaged skin is removed using laser beams. This would result to the formation of new and healthier skin cells. Thus Affirm Multiplex Procedure performed by Dr Medora will give the beneficiaries a firm and vibrant skin.



About Dr Medora

Dr Zubin Medora is the medical director and primary care doctor of Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery. He has obtained ample amount of training: an undergraduate education in medicine, a postgraduate surgical training and a valuable working exposure and training in the field of cosmetic surgery.



