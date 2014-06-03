Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- The Countess Group, an internationally recognized strategic marketing and communications consultancy, announced today that its VIP Partner Club membership has grown to over 1,000 businesses and non-profit organizations.



The company’s VIP Partner Club enables its members to receive expert assistance launching and optimizing their Constant Contact email marketing campaigns and social media marketing efforts.



Ken Countess, The Countess Group’s Managing Director, an accredited Constant Contact Platinum Solution Provider and Authorized Local Expert, began offering the service in 2013 to help clients get the most out of their marketing efforts. Finding many companies just need a little extra guidance to dramatically boost the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, the company has helped many clients grow their revenue and exposure.



“Organizations are so challenged running their day-to-day operations that they don’t have the time to handle the marketing tasks that keep the customer pipeline full. For example, they often mean to get a newsletter sent but get stuck somewhere in the process. We simply provide a resource to provide occasional help when they need it rather than having to call into a call center,” said Countess. “It’s that simple, with no strings attached.”



“Becoming a member of our VIP Partner Club is even easier than joining a hotel or airline loyalty program,” Countess continued. “Participation in the program enables members to get high impact announcements, newsletters and social media campaigns out the door quickly, and then get back to focusing on what they love most – running their business or non-profit. A phone call or e-mail to our office (407-242-4200 or info@thecountessgroup.com) can make it happen within minutes.”



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:



- Strategic Marketing

- Marketing Communications

- Corporate Communications

- Email Marketing

- Social Media Marketing

- Public Relations

- Internet/Website Development and Optimization

- Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

- Lead/Demand Generation

- Customer Relationship Management

- Sales Channel Development

- Sales Training and Support

- Trade Show Support



Now in its 14th year, the company is led by Ken Countess, an award-winning marketer and an accredited, nationally recognized expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing. Ken’s approach to educating audiences how to use email marketing and social media tools such as #LinkedIn, #Facebook and #Twitter to build their business has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the country.



Mr. Countess has held executive management positions at several Fortune 100 companies and has been a senior partner at Ascend Marketing, a 35-person marketing firm. While with such well-known companies as Motorola, Marriott, and Caremark (now CVS), Ken has been responsible for creation and delivery of multiple successful sales growth strategies, strategic messaging and communications, and change management programs for worldwide markets.



Learn more about The Countess Group at http://www.MarketYourBusiness.co (Editor’s note: not .com). Find us on Facebook (facebook.com/TheCountessGroup), Twitter (twitter.com/CountessGroup), Google+(google.com/+TheCountessGroup), Pinterest(pinterest.com/CountessGroup), and LinkedIn(http://www.linkedin.com/company/the-countess-group-ccg)



About Constant Contact, Inc.

Constant Contact wrote the book on Engagement Marketing™ – the new marketing success formula that helps small organizations create and grow customer relationships in today’s socially connected world. More than half a million small businesses, nonprofits and associations worldwide use the company’s online marketing tools to generate new customers, repeat business, and referrals through email marketing, social media marketing, event marketing, local deals, digital storefronts, and online surveys. Only Constant Contact offers the proven combination of affordable tools and free KnowHow®, including local seminars, personal coaching and award-winning product support. The company further supports small organizations through its extensive network of consultants/resellers, technology providers, franchises and national associations.



Constant Contact and the Constant Contact Logo are registered trademarks of Constant

Contact, Inc. All Constant Contact product names and other brand names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Constant Contact, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.