The Craft Beer Kitchen: New Book Urges Readers to Get Beer, Get Cooking & Help Feed the Hungry

Decatur, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- While food and drink often exist on the same table, a new book by Chef Cooper Brunk melds food and craft beer into the same dishes with delicious results.



‘The Craft Beer Kitchen’ is one of the few books to directly support the microbrewery community by ditching big-brand beers in favor of booking with the world’s rarer, more-unique ales.



Synopsis:



"An elevated approach to cooking with beer".



This great cookbook contains over 100 recipes and beautiful photography for almost every dish. Developed entirely by a master chef. Don't over pay for similar cookbooks just because they are published by a huge publishing company.



Cooper Brunk is an accomplished, classically trained chef with a passion for craft beer. In this book he combines subtle flavors from malts and hops to create balanced dishes that will certainly impress family and friends.



No beer brats, chili, or sloppy Joes here! These dishes are made for the table not the tailgate. So pop the top on one of your favorites and start cooking. We all know that if it's good enough to drink, it's good enough to cook with!



As the author explains, he’s working diligently to bring craft beers and fine food onto the same plate.



“Anyone can throw beer into a pot and make chili; you don’t need a book for that. Instead, my book focuses on finer dishes that you may never have naturally paired with beer in your head. However, when paired with the correct malts and hops – it’s a natural combination. This is perfect ‘fancy food’ to impress your family and friends with – great for entertaining,” says Brunk.



Continuing, “Craft beers are booming in popularity and this naturally means more people are trying to cook with them. My book shows them how to get it right, first time. Of course, there will still be plenty left over to drink!”



Brunk is confident that readers will both recognize and embrace his book’s charity aspect.



“We’ll be giving $1 from each sale to help end hunger right here in the United States. Aside from the great food they’ll be putting on their tables, readers can also rest easy knowing they have helped those in need on home soil. This is true guiltless cooking,” he adds.



With the book’s popularity expected to increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘The Craft Beer Kitchen’ is available now: http://amzn.to/19Eo5Q4.



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Thecraftbeerkitchen.



About Cooper Brunk

Cooper Brunk is an accomplished, classically trained chef with a passion for craft beer. He has refined that passion to create a truly unique cuisine that he affectionately calls “Haute Bier”. A Nashville, Tn native, Brunk has mastered his craft under some of the world’s greatest chefs in both France and England. Later becoming the chef/owner of Nashville’s only true gastro-pub receiving great reviews.