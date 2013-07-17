The Creators of Free Resume Builder Launch How to Write a Cover Letter

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- A cover letter is an essential document when seeking employment. In essence it is a letter of introduction to the employer. It’s a way for the prospective employee to sell him or herself to the employer, and convince the hiring manager of the company that they are suitable for the job. A good cover letter can make or break a job application, and it’s almost impossible to successfully apply for a job without one.



Writing a good cover letter is a difficult prospect for most people, but like most things in the digital age there is software to help people perform the task more adequately. One such software application is “How To Write A Cover Letter”, a new piece of software from the makers of “Free Resume Builder”, a highly acclaimed automated resume creation application.



The application is extremely easy to use. The user just fills in a quick form that contains information about their education and their work experience. It then puts together a cover letter template that they can customize themselves for a particular position before sending it off with their resume. The program takes only a few minutes to create the cover letter.



A spokesperson for the software company said: “We’ve been delighted to hear a huge amount of success stories from people who’ve used our free resume builder software to craft the perfect resume for their dream job, but that’s only one part of the puzzle. You can’t get a great job with just a great resume; you also need a great cover letter. That’s where “How To Write A Cover Letter” comes in. It helps people create phenomenal cover letters that really get the attention of hiring managers and helps them stand out from a multitude of other job applications. Our experts have crafted the software to help people create the perfect cover letter for any situation. It’s an extremely useful application for anyone looking to further their career.”



About “How To Write A Cover Letter”

“How To Write A Cover Letter” is a freely downloadable piece of software for Microsoft Windows that swiftly creates a template for the perfect cover letter. The software was created by Free Resume Builder experts in creating employment related software.



For more information please visit: http://download.cnet.com/How-to-Write-a-Cover-Letter/3000-18484_4-75936381.html