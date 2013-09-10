The Credit Pros Intl Announces Industry-First Client Billing Method; Charging Clients Only for Deleted Credit Items

Newark, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- While a small number of deeply indebted households force up the numbers, the average American family still stands in $15,263 of debt. The vicious circle continues to spiral out of control for many as credit repair service fees are far out of reach and bring no guarantee of success.



However, New York’s The Credit Pros Intl is breaking new ground and helping thousands of families find prosperity once again with their unique and critically-acclaimed new billing model.



Literally putting their money where their mouth is, the credit repair service bills clients only for deleted credit items – with the balance due AFTER the items have been deleted. Coupled with the company’s highly respected education programs, getting out of debt has never been easier or more affordable.



“This offer is perfect for United States residents that have credit problems, financial hardship, recent bankruptcy, divorce, or identity theft,” says Jason M. Kaplan, Esq; the company owner and a nationally-recognized credit expert who has helped thousands of clients.



Continuing, “We’re so confident in our abilities that we’ll work for free, only charging as and when items are physically removed from a client’s credit records. There are no upfront fees and if we can’t get anything removed we don’t make a penny!”



The company’s services are open to all households with an annual income of $30,000 or higher, with no upper limit.



“We are very flexible with our approach and have designed our service to be open to as many individuals and households as possible. Every debt situation is different, so we invite you to make contact today and we’ll talk you through the options,” Kaplan adds.



The company can be reached during the working week from 10:00-20:00, Eastern Standard Time.



For more information, call: 888-652-3309.



About Jason M. Kaplan, Esq.

Jason M. Kaplan, Esq. is a nationally recognized credit expert, and has helped thousands of clients repair their debt.