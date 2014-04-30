The Crest Condominium Launches Website with First Official Details on Breathtaking Complex

Bukit Merah, Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Singapore is one of the most rapidly developing places in the east, with a uniquely favorable position that comprises a liberal political framework with key links to both western and eastern super-powers together with a bustling world center for trade and commerce. As such, the island is buzzing with development as investors pour money into creating the homes of the future for the caliber of individual that now occupies the city- the high fliers of the world’s foremost businesses. The Crest Condominium is the most exciting of these projects, as details have just come to light about the extent of its unique design and implementation.



The Crest Condominium has been designed by legendary architect Toyo Ito, promising a nuanced interplay of space and proportion which defies industrial norms of structure in favor of an organic sense of flourishing, in which energy drives upward and outward.



The complex will support four hundred and sixty nine units in two unique genres of space, with the active area comprised of three towering twenty four storey buildings and the tranquil space created in four five storey units. The website includes this and more information designed to attract investors to register their interest in the complex as construction begins.



A spokesperson for The Crest Condominium explained, “The Crest Condominium is one of the most exciting property developments ever to hit Singapore, and it’s extraordinary capacity means there is an amazing opportunity for investors to secure their own future by expressing their interest in these apartments, offered at a 99 year leasehold to ensure it is an investment that can be passed on to provide a security and continuity to the next generation. The unique combination of active and tranquil zones, cutting edge technology and natural beauty make this a development not to be missed. To express interest, simply visit the site to register for an exclusive preview of the newly completed model condos and more information on the The Crest location.”



About The Crest Condominium

The Crest Condominium on Prince Charles Crescent in Singapore is a new, next generation condominium complex offering luxury apartments with one to four bedrooms and packed with luxury features. The new website offers information on the development for early investors including floor plans, location, developer and project details. For more information please visit: http://www.thecrestcondominium.com/