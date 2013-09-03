The Crowned Founders of Strategic "MXI Corp Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "Xocai" eBook Documenting the Domination of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Shiga Miyagi Japan and Puzi City Taiwan

Draper, UT -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Unknown to most people, chronic inflammation is the primary contributor to dozens of conditions, ranging from cardiovascular disease and diabetes to dementia and fatigue. And inflammation starts in the cell, spreading to tissues, organs and entire systems. To slow the effects of inflammation, Xoçaí® has created XoVitality™ Antioxidant, a unique blend of powerful phytonutrients that protect the cells, optimize the body’s inflammatory mechanisms and slow the aging process. The aging processes are particularly unkind to the heart, blood vessels and brain. Free radical damage, oxidative stress and inflammation wreak havoc on these vital organs and tissues. Fortunately, XoVitality™ Heart & Brain delivers a comprehensive and powerful blend of ingredients that protect the heart and brain, revitalizing these key organs and systems, and allowing you to enjoy a new vitality for years to come. As we age, our bodies’ abilities to defend against illness, free radicals and the onslaught of toxins diminish. This means that we feel sick more often, have less energy and suffer with overall poor health. The good news is that XoVitality™ Immunity offers a potent array of nutrients that replenish the immune system, optimize its actions, and empower a new level of defense tools for optimal wellness.



Click Below to Order Xovitality Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xovitalitytm-anti-aging-capsules.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



Amazingly, chocolate appears to be a perfect vehicle for helping probiotic organisms reach their destination. As a result, Xoçaí has developed XoBiotic Squares, the first healthy dark chocolate product that also contains functional levels of probiotic organisms. These probiotics help create optimal floral balance in the intestinal tract and are necessary for optimal digestion, nutriet absorption and immune function. This Variety Pack includes approximately a one-week supply of each of our best-selling, Healthy Chocolate products: Xoçai® Nuggets, X Power Squares™, Omega Squares™, and XoBiotic Squares™. Each of these products have been formulated to provide you with a significant amount of antioxidants from our exclusive blend of cold-pressed cacao and freeze-dried açaí berries without the refined sugars and unhealthy fats, fillers and preservatives found in most other chocolates.



Benefits include: - All-natural, with no synthetic flavorings or colors - Promotes calorie control and suppressed cravings - Supports healthy weight control - Contributes to healthy blood sugar levels. Features include: - As satisfying as the most decadent chocolate-peanut butter cup - Delivers a delicious, smooth taste.



Click Below to Order Xocai Variety Pack Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-variety-pack.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030#.UT4CB1fvi1E



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The Crowned Founders of Strategic "MXI Corp Healthy Chocolate" Proudly Announce the Release of a "Xocai" eBook Documenting the Domination of Reno Nevada (NV) "Jeanette Brooks MLM" Career in Shiga Miyagi Japan and Puzi City Taiwan



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Scouring the Globe Looking for 3 Networkers http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=enjVbBcxznI

Searched the Internet to Improve Your Odds with Network Marketing http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZD6REMDMH8U

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The wonderfully exotic flavors of premiere-quality cacao combined with açaí and blueberry make this our most popular product. Each 12-gram Xoçaí Nugget is made with premiere-grade dark, Belgian Chocolate, providing an ORACfn value of 75,456 per serving—an extremely high score compared to other available chocolates. - Xoçaí's proprietary cold-processed chocolate. - Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. - Raw cane juice crystals with only one-third the sugar/calorie load. - Natural cocoa butter. - No added fats, artificial colors or preservatives.



Benefits include: - Superior antioxidant profile/ORACfn score - Helps protect the cardiovascular system, brain and other body systems - Provides superior antioxidant protection. Allergy Information: - Gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan friendly. - All natural "clean" product—no artificial colors, artificial flavors, or preservatives. - Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic.



Click Below to Order Xocai Nuggets Now!

http://xocai.xocaistore.com/index.php/xocair-nuggets.html?external_id=1030&OwnerID=1030



It’s no secret that the North American diet is almost entirely deficient in omega-3 fatty acids. The deficiency of omega-3 fats in the North American diet is so severe that it has been linked to an extensive list of health-related problems cited in over 2,000 scientific studies. Omega-3's are essential for the body, meaning they must be obtained through the diet. In fact, the National Institutes of Health recommends that an individual consume at least 220 mg/day of DHA, the most crucial omega-3 fats. The good news is that the Xoçaí Omega Squares provide a minimum of 200 mg of DHA and EPA per three-Square serving. The Squares are an excellent source of omega-3 fats, and promote the necessary balance of essential fatty acids through the unique blend of açai berry, flaxseed and a patented, plant-based omega-3 fat.



Superior Xoçaí healthy chocolate with 200 mg of DHA and EPA from blue algae, açai and flaxseed. Omega-3 fats come from life’s DHA™, the industry’s premiere omega-3 provider. Xoçaí's proprietary XoVita, a high-antioxidant blend of cacao, acai and blueberries. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



Benefits include: Xoçaí's leading antioxidant-rich chocolate. Delivers super-potent dose of antioxidants—an amazing ORACfn value of 75,405 per daily serving! Provides much-needed source of omega-3 fatty acids. Helps protect brain, heart, blood vessels, cells and other major body organs.



Allergy Information: Is vegetarian and vegan friendly. Is “clean” – no fillers, synthetics or chemicals. Diabetic-friendly and low-glycemic. Complemented with orange peel/oil for pleasant flavor.



About MXI Corp

Established in 2005, Marketing Xocolate International Corporation (MXI-Corp) is the world leader in great tasting, healthy, dark, chocolate products. MXI Corp was founded upon the same solid foundation that the Brooks’ family used to build their enormous Pure Delite Low Carb Chocolate company (circa 2000) which had retail sales in Wal-Mart, 7-Eleven, Rite-Aid and Walgreen’s of over $300,000,000. All MXI products are focused on potent doses of delicious, antioxidant-rich Belgian cacao. MXI-Corp believes that the high levels of natural antioxidants and Polyphenols that are found in its cacao can provide a viable solution to individual nutritional needs. The Xoçai™ (sho-sigh) line, which currently includes nine products, is manufactured utilizing a cold-press process, which preserves the nutritional values of the company's proprietary blends of vitamins and minerals. MXI is recognized as the category creator and world leader in healthy chocolate. The vision of Xoçai is to transform and improve individual lives worldwide through its unique chocolate products. One unique element of the company’s formulations is their proprietary high-antioxidant blend of cacao, açaí and blueberries, called XoVita™. The Xovita ingredient combination is exclusive to Xoçai. Nevada-based MXI-Corp is a privately held company. Xoçai's nine chocolate products have the highest ORAC (antioxidant-measuring test) and flavonoid rich products available on the market. The Brooks family, owners and operators of MXI-Corp, have total combined chocolate sales of more than $1 billion. MXI Corp is now operating internationally in 41 countries. Adam@adamPaulGreen.com www.adampaulgreen.com/partnership