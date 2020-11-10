The Crypto Initiative Is Officially Launched as Crypto Noob and Pro Join Forces

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2020 -- 2020 brings exciting new dawn in crypto with the days of ICO boom often mentioned in comparison to the current expansion and growth within the industry. One thing that hasn't changed is the rise in scams and the lack of people doing their own research before investing.



Recently Crypto Beast has launched a new Youtube series alongside That Crypto Guy following him through his journey into the industry and sharing real-life successes and failures along the way.



The new series called "noob to pro" is unique and most importantly captures "that crypto guys" journey from the beginning and is a way for people of all levels to get involved in the industry and find relevance.



They've managed to stress about the lack of people within crypto that take an initiative to do their own research. All too often Blockchainers seek 'good' investment advice from external sources and then if/when the investment doesn't perform well, blame the source of the advice.



To support the industry and see it grow, they urge crypto enthusiasts to stop asking for investment advice from so called advisors. One must do their own research and stop relying on others.



In their recent video, they created "THE CRYPTO INITIATIVE" which is a simple movement that aims to simply push people to learn more, do their own research, and most importantly to help the industry grow by offering skills to BlockChain projects/start-ups.



It is great to see YouTubers actively try and help the industry instead of trying to only profit from it. It is strongly suggested to watch their video.



