The CryptoNovus Cryptionary Launches Kickstarter Campaign

Bel Air, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/23/2021 -- The CryptoNovus Cryptionary is the ultimate dictionary for anyone, who is new to the world of blockchain technology or cryptocurrency. The book is written by a seasoned American author and teacher Christopher Brown, and he has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise funds and support for this project. Christopher is also the founder of a Christian personal finance non-profit called FaithFinance.



"If you are new to blockchain and cryptocurrency this market can be confusing and intimidating, and The CryptoNovus Cryptionary will help you understand this whole new world and it will make things easier for you as an investor." Said Christopher Brown, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. In 2012, the author published his first book entitled 'Financial Crisis or Faith?' and his second book published in 2020 was called 'MoneySeeds'.



The Kickstarter Campaign is located on the web at: www.kickstarter.com/projects/cryptonovus/the-cryptonovus-cryptionary and crypto novices from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Kickstarter campaign is to raise a sum of only $1000, while Christopher is offering this book in both digital and print editions as a reward for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Kickstarter campaign page of the project.



About The CryptoNovus Cryptionary

