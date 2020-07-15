The C.S. Lewis Institute Celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Its Fellows Program

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2020 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute, one of the renowned non-profit organizations, is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its Fellows program on August 29 at The City Gates Church, Fairfax, VA. The keynote speaker of this event will be Dr. Jerry Root of Wheaton College. The evening will include –



A special tribute to the legacy of Dr. Tom Tarrants and Dr. Art Lindsley who launched the Fellows program in 1999 with a small group of 11 men



Thanksgiving to God for the over 4,000 men and women who have been equipped, transformed and commissioned to make disciples through the C.S. Lewis Fellows program over the past 20 years



Inspiring testimonies of God's work in the lives of men and women who have been impacted by the C.S. Lewis Fellows Program



An opportunity to financially support the growing discipleship ministry of the CS Lewis Institute; and much more.



Both an in-person and virtual event, "Looking Back Looking Forward" is free of cost. Interested individuals can be a part of this event, along with their friends and relatives, by completing the registration form present on their official website, CSLewisInstitute.org.



The C.S. Lewis Institute, founded in 1976 by Dr. James Houston and James R. Hiskey is a religious congregation of disciples who upheld the core message of Jesus Christ and articulate, defend, share and live their faith in personal and public life.



Talking about their event, a representative of The C.S. Lewis Institute stated, "Join us for this special evening and prayerfully consider giving to this ministry as your prayers and financial support make this ministry possible to people around the world. We hope to have as many C.S. Lewis alumni Fellows present as possible for this very special evening."



The C.S. Lewis Institute provides the necessary tools and resources to help people love and worship God during this tough time of COVID-19 pandemic. With these tools and resources, people can benefit in numerous ways as they encourage people to have faith in God, allows them to communicate while they are stuck at home, enables them to reach out to their non-Christian friends during this time of trial, anxiety, and the unknown; and much more.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org