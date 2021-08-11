McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/11/2021 -- Life can be quite hard for people, especially during this COVID-19 lockdown. Individuals can feel hopeless and need guidance in life. The power of God and prayer can help people gain a perspective on life and the hardships. One of the leading religious institutes, The C.S. Lewis Institute emphasizes the importance of prayer during life's challenges.



Prayer can be a great tool for individuals to become closer to God. Their resources also aim to answer the questions that many people have when it comes to prayer and worship of God. They recognize prayer and worship as an adoring contemplation of God as He has revealed Himself in Christ and the Scriptures.



The company also offers a plethora of prayer resources including meditation on prayer, the Lord's prayer, why pray? God invites us to enjoy him, the privilege and power of prayer, getting a bigger view of prayer, hindrances to prayer, and many more. With their resources, you can also disciple others in their homes, church, and neighborhood as C.S. Lewis did.



The C.S. Lewis Institute provides discipleship resources that are available in small-group formats so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. Not just this, the institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



Talking about the importance of prayer, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We're so grateful that we can come before the God of the universe in prayer! Time and time again as we've faced various challenges, God has led His people to fall on their knees in prayer and seek His path and power. We hope that you will be encouraged throughout this summer as we bring you resources to help you incorporate prayer into both your personal and your public life."



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



