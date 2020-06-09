The C.S. Lewis Institute Equipping Families for Effective Discipleship with Its 'Keeping the Faith Program'

McLean , VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2020 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute has designed a program "Keeping the Faith" aimed at equipping parents, grandparents, and other caring adults for intentional discipleship of their children and teens. This program is a unique study-plus-fellowship experience featuring the Aslan Academy Small Group that is centered around the Keeping the Faith guidebook, which emphasis on a vibrant relationship with Jesus, fellowship with other believing families, prayer, Bible study and practical application.



In this unique program, all of the readings, meeting agendas, and activities are designed with lots of grace for busy parents. However, the wisdom in them is a source of strength and encouragement that no one wants to miss. It doesn't matter whether you have prepared according to the guidebook suggestions, but by being the part of meetings and activities, one thing is certain that once you feel the benefit, you will want to dive in more deeply.



Talking about the 'Keeping the Faith guidebook', a representative of C.S. Lewis Institute stated, "The Keeping the Faith guidebook leads participants through an eight- or nine-month series of high-quality books, group discussions, and family activities, with an emphasis on a vibrant relationship with Jesus, fellowship with other believing families, prayer, Bible study, and practical application."



Apart from Keeping the Faith program, The C.S. Lewis Institute is also providing necessary tools and resources to help people love and worship God during this tough time of COVID-19 pandemic. With these tools and resources, people can benefit in numerous ways as they encourage people to have faith in God, allows them to communicate while they are stuck at home, enables them to reach out to their non-Christian friends during this time of trial, anxiety, and the unknown; and much more.



Besides, The C.S. Lewis Institute provides discipleship resources, including some on prayer, which is available in small-group formats so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. Not just this, the institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org