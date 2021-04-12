The C.S. Lewis Institute Hosts "Questions That Matter" Podcast with Randy Newman

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2021 -- People often struggle with existential questions about life. They often want someone to help provide a guide on how to find the answers to these questions. The C.S. Lewis Institute has always aimed to help individuals with anything individuals might be struggling with. With the "Questions That Matter" podcast, host Randy Newman aims to recognize and answer the questions that plague people's lives.



The biweekly podcast invites listeners to hear a fascinating conversation between the host and one of today's Christian faith leaders. Randy Newman has invited many different personalities onto his podcast including Brett McCracken, Paul Gould, Greg Ganssle, Joe Loconte, Dane Ortlund, Dr. Jimmy Lin, and many more.



The host talks to guests about a wide range of discipleship topics ranging from evangelism to growing in faith, to talking about their recent book. The podcasts help people live in constant awareness of Christ's affections and love for his people. The podcast can also help individuals build the confidence needed to reach out to people outside the faith and invite them to accept Jesus into their hearts.



The C.S. Lewis Institute is a well-renowned Christian discipleship institute that helps guide individuals through and towards faith. The C.S. Lewis Institute's discipleship resources, including some on prayer, are available in small-group formats, so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. The institute provides enough material to support a year of delving deeply into prayer, or individuals can also make a study of prayer part of an overall discipleship study.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org