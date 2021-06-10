McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2021 -- A well-renowned global religious institute, The C.S. Lewis Institute is hosting Christian Faith: The Arts and Imagination event with Andrew Peterson. The event aims to emphasize the importance of art in the teachings of Jesus Christ. Andrew Peterson has held various seminars on the discussion to educate people about Christian art.



Churches and cathedrals have been historically been known to be a treat for the eyes, brimming with art and culture. The event can help individuals reflect on the importance of art about Jesus Christ and how does art reflects on the beauty of the Lord.



The event aims to answer questions people might have about the impact of Christian paintings, music, and other forms of art on daily lives. The event will also consist of a Q&A session where all of the questions from the audience will be answered by the host.



Talking about the event, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Join us for an evening with Andrew Peterson as we discuss the role of the imagination, the arts, writing, and music in the life of the disciple of Jesus Christ. Questions will guide our interview which will be followed by a Q&A session as questions are posed by the audience."



The C.S. Lewis Institute is a leading religious institute with locations across North America. The institute bases its programs and resources on the great novelist CS Lewis. The institute provides discipleship resources, including online prayer, which is available in small-group formats which can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and His Word.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – https://www.cslewisinstitute.org/