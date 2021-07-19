The C.S. Lewis Institute Is Hosting Discipleship with C.S. Lewis Event with Dr. Joel Woodruff, CSLI President

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2021 -- A well-renowned religious institute in North America, The C.S. Lewis Institute is hosting a Discipleship with C.S. Lewis event with Dr. Joel Woodruff, the CSLI President. The event will focus on how faith impacted the works of C.S. Lewis and his book, Mere Christianity. The event can help you gain the resources to guide others to the heart of Mere Christianity. With the resources from the event, people can also disciple others in their homes, church, and neighborhood as C.S. Lewis did.



The C.S. Lewis Institute in Northeastern Ohio will host the event with the C.S. Lewis Institute head, Dr. Joel Woodruff hosting the event. The institute will give you the intellectual and illustrative tools to explore with others why faith in Jesus Christ provides the best answer to the questions of life. The event will also feature a Q&A part where you can ask questions that trouble you. Copies of Dr. Woodruff's book Discipleship with C.S. Lewis: A Guide to Mere Christianity for Small Groups and Mentoring Relationships will also be available at the event.



The C.S. Lewis Institute is a world-leading religious institute with locations across North America. The institute bases its programs and resources on the great novelist CS Lewis. The institute provides discipleship resources, including online prayer, which is available in small-group formats which can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and His Word.



Talking about the discipleship event, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Imagine if you, using the reason and imagination of C.S. Lewis and the Bible, could guide others through the most exciting truths of the world – Mere Christianity! This C.S. Lewis Institute-Northeast Ohio gathering will give you the intellectual and illustrative tools to explore with others why faith in Jesus Christ provides the best answer to the questions of life."



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – https://www.cslewisinstitute.org/