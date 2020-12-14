McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute offers Bible resources for small groups to help them spread the word of God. The institute provides various textbooks and DVDs that combine knowledge and hands-on practice in the art of conversational apologetics and evangelism. Their guides are designed for use in one-on-one mentoring relationships and small groups to help them keep in touch with God. Their interactive resources, "The Adventure of Joining God in His Work," encourages disciples to step over the threshold of their comfort zone, and help them enter a life-changing adventure for God.



With the help of their resources, disciples can walk away equipped with a mindset for mission and useful tools to help fulfill God's calling. The institute offers a free 20-lecture series basic apologetics course for people who want to be better equipped to reach non-believers by giving honest answers to honest questions with gentleness and respect. The institute also provides workbooks that contain the lessons, group discussion questions, and Bible study questions.



Talking about their free Bible resources, one of the representatives from the company stated, "In the legacy of C. S. Lewis, we develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ who will articulate, defend, share, and live their faith in personal and public life. We wholeheartedly accept the Apostles Creed, Nicene Creed, and other creeds of the early church. Below is a summary of our core convictions for contemporary times. We provide Bible study groups and small church groups with a bunch of free resources to help them keep in touch with God."



The C.S. Lewis Institute discipleship resources can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. Individuals are interested in learning more about prayer or making it a bigger part of their lives are invited to make use of all the resources offered by the institute. The institute provides enough material to support disciples delving deeply into prayer, or individuals can also make a study of prayer part of an overall discipleship study.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org