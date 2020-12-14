The C.S. Lewis Institute Offers Faith over COVID-19 Program to Help People Love and Worship God During These Difficult Times

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/14/2020 -- One of the renowned non-profit organizations, The C.S. Lewis Institute offers Faith over the COVID-19 Program to help people love and worship God during these difficult times. The institute guides people on how to do biblical meditation to help them internalize and personalize the Scripture so that its truth can affect how they think, their attitudes, and how to live, their actions. Christian meditation is a way for people to speak and listen to God while putting their anxieties to rest. They also help Christians reach out to fellow non-Christians with the gospel during this isolation period of trial, anxiety, and the unknown.



The institute also assists people with prayer walking as a type of intercessory prayer that involves walking to or near a particular place while praying. Prayer walking can help extend prayers beyond your concerns, focusing directly on the needs of others and opening yourself to see them with God's eyes and heart. They can help people stay connected with God and other people when you can't be with them physically.



The C.S. Lewis Institute provides the necessary tools and resources to help people love and worship God during this tough time of COVID-19 pandemic. The institute's discipleship resources are available in small-group formats, so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. The Institute provides disciples with the support their delving deeply into prayer and can also make a study of prayer part of an overall discipleship study.



Talking about their Faith over the COVID-19 program, one of the representatives from the company stated, "The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns have been hard on people and their mental health. If you are feeling anxious, unsettled, fearful as we walk through this time of change nothing will ease your heart more than connecting with God in His Word. CS Lewis Institute can provide you with the resources to better connect to God. People can connect with others even when you aren't able to physically be with them."



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



