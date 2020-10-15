The C.S. Lewis Institute Offers Fellows Program Despite the COVID-19 Pandemic Using Virtual Meeting Technology

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2020 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute goes virtual to reach out to their fellows through virtual technology. The institute acknowledges the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic and will extend its Fellows Program through virtual meetings and remote learning. Since its founding in 1999, the institute's Fellows Program has helped transform the lives of more than four thousand people and has been commended by pastors for the dynamic impact it has had on their church.



For its 2020-2021 Fellows Program, the institute will implement virtual meeting technology throughout their network of CSLI cities. The institute will proceed with the program as safely as possible and will adhere to all government guidelines strictly. Their Fellows Program offers the candidates a year of intensive discipleship that brings about a significant life-change.



Gail Thompson, a Christian counselor and Fellows Program alumna, called the program "the single most effective resource I've experienced in my 34 years of ministry." Michael Ramsden, Director of the Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics, calls the program "the most effective discipleship program I've seen anywhere in the world."



The program aims to provide candidates with insights and resources to help them go deeper in order to run with endurance the race set before them and bear fruit for God. The Fellows Program is designed for people who want to live as fully committed disciples of Jesus Christ and make an impact in the world. The institute offers its Fellows Program in various cities across North America including Washington DC, Central Pennsylvania, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Toronto, Seattle and many more.



Besides the Fellows Program, The C.S. Lewis Institute provides discipleship resources, including online prayer, which is available in small-group formats which can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of The God and His Word. All of their resources are available or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. Not just this, the institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or are feeling weaker, to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org