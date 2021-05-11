The C.S. Lewis Institute Offers Year-Long Discipleship Program Using the Life, Faith, and Writings of C.S. Lewis

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2021 -- A pioneering religious institute, The C.S. Lewis Institute offers a year-long discipleship program using the life, faith, and writings of C.S. Lewis. The program is renowned for transforming lives and having a dynamic impact on churches across America. This program is available to individuals who have completed their year-long Fellow Discipleship program.



The program draws inspiration from CS Lewis's life and works to help disciples learn from him as a spiritual mentor and come to know the Lord Jesus Christ more deeply. The institute uses a wide range of readings, movies, and other materials to engage disciples knowledgeably and help them learn about the word of God.



This program includes monthly assignments, a fall retreat, small group discussion, prayer and fellowship, lectures, and practical application. To apply for the discipleship program, individuals can fill applying forms by May 1, 2021. Based on a wide range of themes, the program aims to bring people closer to God and help them spread His word.



Talking about their year-long discipleship program, one of the representatives from the company stated, "A new year-long discipleship program using the Life, Faith, and Writings of C.S. Lewis is being offered by the C.S. Lewis Institute – Washington, D.C. to anyone who has completed the Year 1 C.S. Lewis Fellows Program. This discipleship program using the life, faith, and writings of C.S. Lewis with a view toward discipleship will take the participants through a wide range of readings, movies, and other materials to become knowledgeable about the writings and life of C.S. Lewis."



The C.S. Lewis is one of the most well-renowned religious institutes in North America. The institute provides discipleship resources, including online prayer, which is available in small-group formats which can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and His Word. The institute provides enough material to support a year of delving deeply into prayer, or individuals can also make a study of prayer part of an overall discipleship study.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



