The C.S. Lewis Institute Presents: How to Talk About Jesus Without Ruining the Holiday Meal

The holidays can be a joyous time, but they can also present us with challenges. There's no doubt that no matter how strong a person is in their faith, the prospect of navigating family dinners, office parties and the sprawling social landscape of "the holidays" as a believer can stir up plenty of anxiety. The religious landscape has gotten politically charged, after all. Faith often gets conflated with a wide variety of secular beliefs, leading to instant defensiveness, arguments or simple disengagement the moment the name "Jesus" comes up.



This is a pretty unfortunate state of affairs at a time of year that, for Christians, is specifically about celebrating the faith and Jesus' birth. The good news is that you don't have to resign yourself to staying quiet about Jesus until you know you're in like-minded company. Approaching the subject with tact and wit, humor and humility, it's possible to share and enjoy simple, sweet lessons and messages of the season with even your grumpiest office Scrooge or prickliest family member. You don't have to be aggressive or court controversy to bring the light of Christ to your Christmas and Thanksgiving gatherings.



Joining us to discuss just how to go about all this is noted religious scholar and internationally popular speaker Andy Bannister. Andy is the Director of the Solas Center for Public Christianity, an organization specifically dedicated to helping Christians take the gospel beyond the church, answer questions about the faith and be persuasive, confident and winning in sharing that faith with others. Andy speaks and teaches regularly in the UK, Europe, Canada, the US and across the wider world. He also has a fluent interfaith understanding through holding a Ph.D. in Islamic Studies and has taught about Islam and philosophy in universities across Canada, the US and the UK.



Date: Friday, November 15, 2019

Time: 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. EST. The program starts at 7:30 p.m. and will end with a Q&A wrapping at 9:30 p.m. Dessert will be served.

Location: Cornerstone Evangelical Free Church, 3901 Gallows Road, Annandale, VA

It is the mission of the C.S. Lewis Institute, in the legacy of its namesake, to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ who will articulate, defend, share and live their faith in personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide variety of online and physical resources, a globally recognized Fellows Program for deepening the discipleship of the motivated believer and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



