The C.S. Lewis Institute Presents: Study Program of Israel 2020

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute provides a study program like none other in Israel from October 11-23, 2020. It's an opportunity for Biblical study amid the historic countryside that gave rise to these inspiring and enriching Scriptures.



The 13-day pilgrimage will span the land of Israel and explore the biblical world of Abraham and King David, Jesus and the Prophets. It includes on-site biblical background teachings, devotional reflection and worships and Christian fellowship. The group will:



- Explore the geography, culture, history and archaeology of the biblical world in Israel

- Engage with a study program that's enriched by expert commentary and teaching on biblical events and culture

- Work toward personal spiritual growth and a greater understanding of discipleship

- Appreciate firsthand the rugged beauty and layered past of the land where Jesus lived, died and rose again



This unique pilgrimage and study opportunity will be jointly conducted by Dr. Jim Martin, founder of Bible Worlds Seminars, and Dr. Joel Woodruff, president of the C.S. Lewis Institute and a student of this country himself during a year in graduate school. Dr. Woodruff will be providing devotional insights and leading worship services.



Participants will be arranging their own flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv and their own transportation to the Olive Tree Hotel, where the program begins (these expenses are not included in the fees and tuition). More information on the details of participation are found here: http://www.cslewisinstitute.org/node/4745



About Dr. James C. Martin

James C. Martin (MDiv and DMin, Fuller Theological Seminary) founded Bible World Seminars — focused on bringing the study of the Bible out into the wider world — in 1989. That mission has been a rousing success, and he presently offers biblical study travel programs on location in Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey and Greece. Martin and his wife, Stacey, have engaged in a broad range of photography and video filming over the past quarter-century throughout the Middle East and Europe. The resulting images have appeared in the NIV Archaeological Study Bible, Halley's Bible Handbook and A Visual Guide to Bible Events, among other works.



About the Event

Dates: Sunday, October 11, 2020 – Friday, October 23, 2020

Registration: https://www.cslewisinstitute.org/webfm_send/7491

$3,600/Person – Double Occupancy (Two people per room)

$4,550/Person – Single Occupancy (One person per room)

Full Itinerary: http://www.cslewisinstitute.org/node/4743



About the C.S. Lewis Institute

It is the mission of the C.S. Lewis Institute, in the legacy of its namesake, to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ who will articulate, defend, share and live their faith in personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide variety of online and physical resources, a globally recognized Fellows Program for deepening the discipleship of the motivated believer and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



Source:

C.S. Lewis Institute - Annapolis

Contact:

717-421-5544

j.phillips@cslewisinstitute.org