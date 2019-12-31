The C.S. Lewis Institute Presents: The Fellows Program

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2019 -- As we look forward to a new year, we also look forward to the 2020-21 classes of C.S. Lewis Institute's Fellows Program. Founded just over two decades ago, this is a program renowned for transforming lives and having a dynamic impact on churches across America.



Is the Fellows Program right for you? Before we begin the next round of classes in May 2020, you'll have the opportunity to search within and decide if you're ready to apply to be part of a year-long discipleship program that:



- Rewards strong commitment and time investment

- Is designed for believers who are established in their faith (not recent converts)

- Offers a deeper knowledge of and relationship with Christ to those highly motivated to achieve it

- Provides a more profound connection with other believers

- Shows you the possibilities and power of a transformed life



In pursuit of these goals, the Fellows Program mobilizes a unique approach to discipleship. Focused on intensive study, mentorship, interaction and reflection in a small group context, the program provides access to:



- Focused Bible study

- Dynamic Speakers

- Monthly readings of renowned writers

- Experienced one-on-one mentoring

- Effective and transformative discipleship groups



These elements come together to help believers engage in active response to the Word and the Spirit and to find a deeper meaning in what it is to be Christian. The program bolsters and refines their ability to articulate, defend, share and live their faith and makes it possible to joyfully pursue a more Christ-like path in both public and private life.



Doing all this requires a significant commitment. Much like studying in a graduate program, the Fellows Program requires intensive reading, consistent attendance at all scheduled meetings and completion of all assignments. It's designed to be compatible with a busy professional lifestyle, but you can also expect it to become your second-highest priority after your job.



After you've completed the Year One Fellows program, you may apply to the Year Two program, depending on your location. You can find more details about the program and its curriculum online at http://www.cslewisinstitute.org/Fellows_Description.



Testimonials About the Program



"[The] most effective discipleship program I've seen anywhere in the world."

– Michael Ramsden, Director of the Oxford Center for Christian Apologetics



"[The] single most effective resource I've experienced in my 34 years of ministry."

– Gail Thompson, Christian counselor and Fellows Program alumna



About the C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.