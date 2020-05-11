The C.S. Lewis Institute Providing Resources Encouraging People to Have Faith in God During COVID-19 Pandemic

McLean , VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2020 -- The world is severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 26 million people have been tested positive, and more than 180, 000 deaths have recorded so far due to this dangerous pandemic attack. It's as the result of COVID-19, almost every country, state, and the city has been locked down. People have been isolated wherever they are, businesses are working from home and everything seems halted. In this hour of need, The C.S. Lewis Institute is providing necessary tools and resources to help people love and worship God, no matter what life brings to them.



These tools and resources are helpful for people in several ways listed below –



- Encourages you to have faith in God

- Helps you communicate with people even when you are stuck at home

- Eases your heart more than connecting with God in His Word

- It allows you to reach out to your non-Christian friends during this time of trial, anxiety, and the

unknown; and much more.



Questioning Evangelism, Praying the Bible, Women's Apologetics - Conversations that Count, etc. are some of the resources that the institute is providing to ensure everyone stays calm and belief in God during this tough time.



Besides, The C.S. Lewis Institute provides discipleship resources, including some on prayer, which is available in small-group formats so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word.



All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. Not just this, the institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – http://www.cslewisinstitute.org