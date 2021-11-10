The C.S. Lewis Institute Set to Host Cultural Intelligence Event with Darrel L. Bock on November 12th

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/10/2021 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute, a prominent religious institute in North America, is all set to host Cultural Intelligence with Darrel L. Bock as the main speaker. This hybrid event (in-person and Livestream) will be hosted on November 12th at 8:00 - 9:15 pm EDT in McLean Presbyterian Church, Northern Virginia.



As the main speaker, Darrel will be sharing some views from his book – Cultural Intelligence: Living for God in a Diverse, Pluralistic World, at this event. A Senior Research Professor of New Testament Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary, Darrel L. Bock is the Executive Director for Cultural Engagement at the Howard G. Hendricks Center for Christian Leadership and Cultural Engagement.



Cultural Intelligence: Living for God in a Diverse, Pluralistic World is a timely book that highlights the need to center our beliefs and practices around God's Word while interacting effectively with a contour that is increasingly detached from the biblical truth. In this event, the discussion of the book will be around –



- How the Apostle Paul talked about the culture verses how he spoke to it

- How to have difficult conversations with people who do not agree with how we see the world.



During the event, there will also be a discussion about Biblical love, and people will get to explore two ways to read Scripture and identify which one needs to become a regular part of their "Bible-to-life" teaching. Interested individuals can register themselves for this free event by completing out a simple form present on CSLewisInstitute.org.



Talking more about the book, a representative of The C.S. Lewis Institute stated, "Cultural intelligence requires that we understand the changing world around us and engage these changes in ways that edify the church and winsomely seek after the lost. In Cultural Intelligence, Darrell L. Bock builds a theology of cultural engagement and equips readers to relate well to their culture with an eye on the example set by Paul in the New Testament."



Since 1976, The C.S. Lewis Institute has been focusing on providing leading teachers who can address important issues of the day from the perspective of Biblical orthodoxy and also on the discipline of individuals in small groups. The discipleship resources they provide can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word.



All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. The institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feel weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



