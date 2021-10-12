The C.S. Lewis Institute to Organize a Live Event with Dr. Carl R. Trueman on October 28th

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/12/2021 -- The C.S. Lewis Institute, one of the nation's premier religious institutes, is hosting a live event – Obsession with Self Identity, Sexuality and Rewriting History, with Dr. Carl R. Trueman on October 28th, 2021. In this event, Dr. Trueman will show how today's ideas on gender, sexuality, history and cancel culture are not new, but rather have been percolating for years.



A professor of biblical and religious studies at Grove City College, Dr. Carl R. Trueman is a renowned historian and cultural commentator and the main speaker of this event. He is not only an esteemed church historian but has also served as the William E. Simon Fellow in Religion and Public Life at Princeton University.



A live online event, Obsession with Self Identity, Sexuality and Rewriting History will be hosted between 8:00 - 9:15 pm EDT and is free of cost, but individuals need to register themselves to attend the event. They can visit the institute's official website CSLewisInstitute.org for registration.



During the event, there will also be a discussion about approaches to living out the Christian faith during a chaotic world, followed by a Question and Answer session. Individuals going to be a part of this event will get to learn from the experience of Dr. Carl R. Trueman, while also strengthening their faith in God.



A representative of the C.S. Lewis Institute stated, "Drawing from his landmark book, The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self: Cultural Amnesia, Expressive Individualism and the Road to Sexual Revolution, Dr. Trueman will share how philosophies and worldviews developed over the past 300 years shape our current cultural confusion and conflict."



Since 1976, The C.S. Lewis Institute has been focusing on providing leading teachers who can address important issues of the day from the perspective of Biblical orthodoxy and also on discipline of individuals in small groups. The discipleship resources they provide can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word.



All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. The institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



