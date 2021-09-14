The C.S. Lewis Institute Will Host Mere Evangelism Event with Randy Newman on 24th September

McLean, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/14/2021 -- A well-renowned religious institute in North America, The C.S. Lewis Institute will host a Mere Evangelism event with Randy Newman on 24th September. The event dives deep into Randy Newman's book Mere Evangelism: 10 Insights from C.S. Lewis to Help Share Your Faith, which analyzes the importance of C.S. Lewis' work in terms of Christianity.



During the event, Newman aims to explore the importance of C.S. Lewis in the growth of Christianity in America through the years. The event can help you understand that there is so much to learn from the clarity and imagination of the hugely influential Christian writer.



The event helps individuals to apply the methods Lewis used such as storytelling, humor, imagery, and more in daily conversations and lead others into the path of Christianity. There are no registration fees for the event but you will need to register to enter the event. You can also download Newman's book from The C.S. Lewis Institute's website.



Talking about their mere evangelism event, one of the representatives from the institute stated, "In his latest book, Randy Newman explores insights from C.S. Lewis on how we can share our faith with those around us. Discover practical tips and graceful wisdom to share good news and hope that our world so desperately needs. Evangelist Randy Newman skillfully helps us to apply the methods Lewis used (storytelling, humor, imagery and more) in our conversations."



The C.S. Lewis Institute also provides discipleship resources that are available in small-group formats so they can be used in Sunday school, Bible study, and other group studies of God and his Word. All of their resources are available online or can be accessed through the institute's Android and iOS mobile apps. The institute also motivates individuals who have lost hope or feeling weaker to overcome the chaos and challenges in their lives.



About The C.S. Lewis Institute

The C.S. Lewis Institute strives to develop wholehearted disciples of Jesus Christ, in the legacy of its namesake, and to enable these disciples to live and share their faith authentically and effectively in both personal and public life. The Institute offers a wide range of online and physical resources, educational resources like the Fellows Program, and a full schedule of events year-round at locations across the United States.



For more information, please visit – https://www.cslewisinstitute.org/