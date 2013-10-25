The Cura Clinic Unveils Naturopath Treatment from State-of-the-Art Facility

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- The Cura clinic has announced state-of-the-art services from a multimodality clinic located in the Claremont Medical centre in Perth. An award-winning art-deco building, the nutritionist in Perth can rely on is only 15 minutes from the city center. Customers can expect professional natural health services.



The naturopath in Perth that residents can afford, offers many different services from the facility. In addition to clinical naturopathy, they provide nutrition, herbal medicine, pathology testing, food allergy testing services, and more. A range of different conditions can be treated at the facility, ranging from cancer to anxiety and arthritis.



Finding a naturopath in Perth is now simple. The facility is located on Stirling Highway just 15 minutes from the city. All of the equipment is on hand to conduct testing and other treatment. Also, residents do not have to look far for Perth Allergy testing without any hassle.



In addition to Perth naturopathy , the facility can support wellness services and traditional medicine. Patients, therefore, receive holistic healthcare to manage a wellness lifestyle or acute illnesses. The Claremont Medical centre facility is open now so patients can seek treatment at any time.



To learn more about what the Cura clinic offers and the state-of-the-art facility, visit its website at www.curamedicine.com



About Curamedicine.com

Curamedicine.com is the website of the Cura clinic, a full service naturopath and traditional medicine facility near Perth, Australia. Located in the Claremont Medical centre, it employs experts in holistic medicine and skilled in naturopathy, nutrition, and a range of other health needs. The clinic uses a variety of treatment methods for conditions such as autism and ADHD, food allergies, cancer, anxiety and depression, autoimmune diseases, chronic fatigue, and gastrointestinal diseases.