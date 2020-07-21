"The Curlee Girlee Movement" with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest distributor of live internet talk radio, today announced the show "The Curlee Girlee Movement" interview with Ambassador of Joy Barry Shore and guest Atara Twersky as they discuss the story behind the Curlee Girlee Movement. The episode played live on July 21st and can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/124717/the-curlee-girlee-movement.



Your Ambassador of JOY Barry Shore brings You Atara Twersky. Atara serves as an attorney in New York. She is also the founder of the "Curly Girlee" movement. Atara started Curly Girlee out of inspiration from her daughter. She wanted every little girl with curly hair to grow up embracing and loving it and in this way they will grow up being the person they are meant to be. She later expanded Curly Girlee and decided to write a book series based around it. These books have now been selected as a "TODAY Show Style Hero." Since then Atara has had many national interviews and also hosts two of her own podcasts.



About Atara Twersky

Atara Twersky serves as an NY attorney. She also has a loving husband and three children. She founded the CurlyGirlee Movement, the book series, the website, and more due to inspiration from her daughter. Her main goal was to get young girls comfortable in their curly hair so that they will grow up embracing it and become the person they are meant to be. Since the book series has been released, she has been selected as a "TODAY Show Style Hero." Atara continues to give national interviews and hosts her two podcasts, one on the law and pensions and the other on current social situations.



About Barry Shore

Barry Shore is the Ambassador of Joy. His Mission is to transform the world through JOY. His forthcoming book: STRESS KILLS......JOY Heals reveals 11 Strategies for LIVING in JOY, daily. These are available for FREE at www.barryshore.com He is also a successful serial entrepreneur with 2 exits and 3 issued patents. In September 2004 Barry became a quadriplegic overnight from a rare disease. His journey to regain mobility pushed him to Go MAD (Make A Difference). He set out to build a platform to teach people to LIVE in JOY, daily. No matter the situation. To that end www.BarryShore.com and The JOY of LIVING Institute ™ were born.



Further he attracted the talent to build systems that enable people to GIVE money to their favorite Cause and Oprah wrote about this in her Magazine. The goal is giving one billion dollars by making every day giving effortless and meaningful.



He also Founded the KEEP SMILING Movement which has distributed MILLIONS of KEEP SMILING Cards for free.



His radio show/podcast, The JOY of LIVING, is heard worldwide by hundreds of thousands and has over Two Million Downloads.



In the process of recovering from full paralysis Barry has become an avid swimmer and he now swims 2 miles/day 6X/week and has accumulated more than 7,503 miles over 12 years.



