The Custom Bent Decorative Window Treatment Rods by Vogue Window Fashion Debuts in New York City

New Jersey, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- Vogue Window Fashion, New York City & New Jersey's most sought after window treatment and window covering design firm ahs debuted a line of custom bent window treatments that meshes design and structure as only Vogue Window Fashion knows how.



With state of the art machinery, the poles are custom bent to each specific client's needs. Creating solutions to challenging bay and bow window areas.



The exclusive collection presents a comprehensive line of fine drapery and curtain hardware in classic and modern cuts and finishes. The line introduces unexpected new collections ranging from elaborations of classic forms to distinctly modern art forms. True to the firm's history of satisfying a broad range of industry needs and individual design preferences. An unmatched range of artisan finishes applied to each produced piece makes the line as unique as the namesake firm itself.



Created to not compromise on style nor on function, the line has become very popular since its debut in early August of 2013. "The problem in the window treatments and drapery industry before the release of our new line was that rods that did bend, weren't always the most fashion-front in design," says Kelly Lawrence of Vogue Window Fashion. "So that was our main agenda and priority in the new line, to be both top of the line in decor and in function".



About Vogue Window fashion

Vogue Window Fashion produces custom window treatments, drapes, shades, blinds and shutters that are both current, enduring and New York window fashion at its core. They has blended talents and backgrounds in art, fashion and design to create distinct window covering and custom window treatment designs that re-imagine the possibilities of mixing modern and traditional. Vogue window fashion has collaborated with clients nationally and internationally on both residential and commercial window covering projects to achieve a balance of edgy yet attainable design.



To know more about them please visit http://www.voguewindowfashion.com .

Contact Address -:

405 Lexington Ave #26fl

Chrysler building

NY, NY 10174

Phone: 212.729.6271

Email: info@voguewindowfashion.com

Fax: 917.368.8005