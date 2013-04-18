The Cybe Corporation Takes a Big Step Forward in Online Privacy, Security and Functionality

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- Gearing the internet back towards the people that use it is the idea behind the #ProjectCybe - an urgent initiative to provide free personal clouds to everyone.



A non-profit organization called The Cybe Corporation aims to build a network of Personal Online Dwellings (#PODs) and make them available for free to every single internet user in the world.



A #POD, as its name suggests, is your own personal house online. It is your home on the internet, where you should feel free to do absolutely anything you please, where no unwanted visitors may enter.



Your #POD is your place on the web where you can securely store and share your photos, videos and files. But it is far more than simply a personal online storage space.



From your #POD you can also install and run selected apps and programs and then access them from any device with internet access, be it your phone, laptop or fridge.



This non-profit organization aims to provide #PODs to the world in a truly free environment, with no catches of any kind. No advertising will be shoved in your face, none of your personal information will be sold to advertisers or used for targeted ads.



They even figured out a way to make spammers pay for sending you junk email!



If you have ever done an online search for your name and were surprised by just how much information on you was publicly available, then you should easily understand the need for such privacy and protection of your data.



#ProjectCybe is a solution to the fundamental flaw in the way the Internet has developed. In the real world, private and public sectors balance out each other’s power. On the Internet, there is no public sector. The power is concentrated in the hands of large corporations fighting for a share of the digital landscape.



The lack of adequate public infrastructure – a home base to operate from and free, open-source, easy to use software tools – prevents individuals and small businesses from participating in the online economy as effectively as they should be able to.



Not only will The Cybe Corporation provide such tools but it will stand up for the rights of individuals against the giant commercial corporations and lobby the governments worldwide to protect the interests of ordinary internet users.



The Cybe Corporation is envisaged as one of complete transparency and independence, governed by a board of directors selected by the users.



For more information on #ProjectCybe and the Cybe Corporation check out www.cybe.com