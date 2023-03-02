The Cyber Resilience Centre for London Offers Cyber Security Services to Protect Businesses Against Cybercrimes

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2023 -- The Cyber Resilience Centre for London, a regional cybercrime centre in London, offers cyber security services to protect businesses against cybercrimes. Their experts specialise in safeguarding digital assets and defending against cyber-attacks. They help businesses take a comprehensive approach to cyber security that includes both technical and organisational measures. They also gather and analyse information about potential threats and use it to enhance security measures. They also respond to security incidents, such as data breaches, and take steps to mitigate the damage. Their services include identifying vulnerabilities in systems and applications and providing recommendations for remediation.



They work in partnership with the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, The City of London Police and the Metropolitan Police to ensure you're protected against all forms of cybercrimes. They provide many cyber security services, including corporate internet investigation, community outreach, cyber business continuity exercise, internal vulnerability assessment, individual internet investigation, first step web assessment, security awareness training and more. Businesses looking for cyber security services to protect themselves against cybercrimes can check out The Cyber Resilience Centre for London's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "We support small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and third-sector organisations to reduce their vulnerability to cybercrime. We offer a range of services to London's small business community to help demystify cyber resilience and provide access to emerging risk information relevant to smaller organisations, free guidance and affordable help to protect your organisation and its people online. We bring in the brightest and the best people from academia to develop a second-to-none Talent Pipeline for policing and the private sector."



The Cyber Resilience Centre for London is one of the nine regional centres in the UK for cyber security. Committed to improving the security health of businesses across the UK, the organisation guides and supports SMEs as they embark on their quest against cybercrimes. Their experts deliver a personal experience above all else, with the view to maintaining a longstanding relationship with clients as their trusted cyber security partner.



About The Cyber Resilience Centre for London

