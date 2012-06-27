The Czech Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Czech defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports.
The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The Czech Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2015: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in Czech Republic
Historically, Russia and Sweden have been the main suppliers of arms to the Czech Republic. During 2006-09, imports from Russia accounted for 32% of the country’s total defense imports, which became negligible in 2009 due to the Czech government’s unwillingness to offset Russian debt through the import of defense equipment.
