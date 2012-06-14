Recently published research from ICD-Research, "The Czech Defense Industry: Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD's extensive market and company research covering the Czechdefense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
Introduction and Landscape
The Czech Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader an insight into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Czechdefense industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Czech defense market, which registered significant decline during the review period, is anticipated to remain steady at US$2.46 billion during the forecast period. The country's defense expenditure will continue to be driven by international peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism amid budget cuts by the government. Defense expenditure as a percentage of GDP is also projected to decline as a result of the country's economy increasing at a faster rate than defense expenditure.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The Czech Republic is expected to invest US$12.29 billion in the fulfilment of its defense requirements. Factors such as international peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism amid budget cuts by the Czech government are expected to stimulate defense expenditure over the forecast period.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
The Czech Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Key Features and Benefits
Market opportunity and attractiveness
The report provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides a detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
Procurement dynamics
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Czechdefense industry.
Industry structure
The report covers five forces analysis to identify various power centers in the industry and how these are expected to develop in the future.
Market entry strategy
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aero Vodochody A.S., LomPrahas.p., VOP 025 NovyJicin, s.p., Omnipola.s., Auros.r.o., Dicom, spol. sr.o., The QuittnerandSchimek, Ceskazbrojovkaa.s., Tesla, akciovaspolecnost, Tatraa.s., LetovLeteckaVyrobas.r.o.
