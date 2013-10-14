The Daily Green Publishes Insightful Article on 5 Ways to Save Money on Air Conditioning

Elkhart, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- TheDailyGreen.com, a website dedicated in offering tips and techniques on how to save energy and stay ‘green’, has recently published an article which outlines 5 major ways of saving money on air conditioning.



The article informed that U.S. homes spend 17% of its annual energy bill on cooling and increasing heat waves could lead to more expenditure in the future.



The 5 tips offered by TheDailyGreen.com, which is a green initiative branch of the popular website GoodHouseKeeping.com, are not based on compromising the amount of cooling but are rather alternatives of keeping a home cool through energy efficient techniques.



The tips and the amount of savings possible are however majorly dependant on purchasing the right air conditioner. With technology improving every year throughout different industries, household appliances have also become highly effective through highly efficient means. Hence, replacing the old AC with a new high tech affordable and energy efficient product will be advantageous in the long run.



Many other websites stress the importance of selecting the most suitable appliances and offer personal guidance to individuals who are confused. One such website is Great4Home.com, a personal blog of a woman who personally tests latest household appliances in the industry.



Great4Home also recommends that selecting the right air conditioner will lead to substantial savings of utility bills and will also offer a much better satisfaction during the hot and humid summers.



Tips and important points to consider before making a purchase are mentioned in its article titled ‘Best Portable Air Conditioners Makes All the Difference’. According to the blogger, portable air conditioners are the best ways to save money since they can easily be shifted from room to room where cooling is actually required.



The blogger of Great4Home.com has tested many different portable air conditioners and has published comprehensive reviews clearly identifying the pros and cons of each one.



Both TheDailyGreen.com and Great4Home.com agree that purchasing the right appliance will lead to better savings and an even better experience.



About Great4Home.com

Great4Home.com is one of the leading websites that provides personal reviews of latest household appliances. The reviews are written by the blog owner herself who has personally used numerous appliances and even uses them today in her home. Through the online platform, http://great4home.com/, the various insightful reviews and tips on selecting the most suitable appliances can be viewed. Apart from offering comprehensive details of popular household products, the website also offers recommendations on the most affordable and effective appliances.



For more information about Personal Reviews on Household Appliances, or to schedule a meeting or interview with founders of great4home.com, please call at 206-309-9167 or email to jessica@great4home.com.