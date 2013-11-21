The Daily Rocker Becomes First Site to Offer 24/7 Full Screen Music Video Stations with Facebook Chat

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- It’s been a good year for music videos. Miley breaking records. Gaga churning out one of the most artistic music videos ever made. Panic At The Disco confusing the masses while a whole slew of new artists were broke to the public by youtube.



http://www.thedailyrocker.com



But with music video numbers at an all-time high, is there a better way to watch youtube and vevo music videos? YES. There is NOW.



The Daily Rocker, a new music video site that quietly ushered into existence a few months back, now offers full browser viewing with facebook chat.



Chatting on G Talk and Facebook once had to happen in one window while watching content in another. Now, you can keep up with friends while going fullscreen. The site features no distracting recommended thumbnails or page ads. Just the music videos running non-stop.



It’s hand curated content could be another reason behind it’s quick viral push. Similar to a “Music Video Pandora” a viewer can click a station and just kick back and watch, without having to click anything again. Hours of hand programmed music videos with stations devoted to Rap, Rock, Pop, Electronic and the essential multi-genre station (and by far most popular) the Evcerything Cool page.



Viewers can expect the best content as the stations are curated by smart staff, not computer algorithm.



This is what may make The Daily Rocker into the internet first real Music Video Network.



Media Contact

The Daily Rocker

111 w 7th #1111

LA, CA 90014

323 363 0562

Amanda Coburn

amanda@thedailyrocker.com