Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- This report is the result of ICD's extensive market and company research covering the Danish defense industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values including key growth stimulators, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and key news.
The Danish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 offers the reader insights into the market opportunities and entry strategies adopted by foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to gain market share in the Danish defense industry.
Denmark's defense budget recorded a CAGR of -1.32% during the review period, with expenditure driven by potential terrorist threats and participation in peacekeeping initiatives. The defense budget, which stood at 1.2% of GDP in 2011, is expected to decrease to 0.9% of GDP by 2016, as Denmark's GDP grows at a faster rate than the defense budget. During the review period, the country's capital expenditure allocation stood at 24.2% of the total defense budget, and is expected to increase to 25.0% over the forecast period due to increased expenditure on equipment following the Ministry of Defense (MoD) modernization plans.
Denmark shares a border with Germany and is almost entirely surrounded by coastline. The country has no border disputes or significant threats to national security, except the existence of terrorist groups. As Denmark is a member of The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and United Nations (UN), it supports peacekeeping operations, and the country's military spending is mainly driven by peacekeeping and counter-piracy operations, and terrorism
The Danish Defense Industry Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016 provides detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations from 2011 to 2016, including highlights of key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.
The report includes trend analysis of imports and exports, together with its implications and impact on the Danish defense industry.
