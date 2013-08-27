Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile market report to its offering

Synopsis

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2013-18, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

SDI's "The Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Denmark.



The Danish defense budget, valued at US$4.1 billion in 2013, is estimated to register a CAGR of -9.16% during the forecast period and decline to US$2.8 billion by 2018. This decrease in spending is expected to be primarily due to the country's public debt, which will force Denmark to cut its defense budget over the forecast period.



Reasons To Buy

"The Danish Defense Industry - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities to 2018: Market Profile" allows you to:



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Denmark defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Denmark defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast.

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets.

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Denmark defense industry.



Companies Mentioned



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/140265/the-danish-defense-industry-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-to-2018-market-profile.html