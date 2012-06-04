Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Synopsis: This report provides a detailed analysis of the current industry size and growth expectations during 2011-15, including highlights of the key growth stimulators. It also benchmarks the industry against key global markets and provides detailed understanding of emerging opportunities in specific areas.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""The Danish Defense Industry to 2015 - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities"" is an essential source of information covering the market attractiveness and emerging opportunities of the defense industry in Denmark



Denmark’s defense budget of recorded a CARC of -0.45% during the review period, with expenditure driven by potential terrorist threats and participation in peacekeeping initiatives.



Reasons To Buy

""The Danish Defense Industry to 2015 - Market Attractiveness and Emerging Opportunities"" allows you to



- Understand the market size and forecasts of the Danish defense industry.

- Understand the budget allocation of the Danish defense industry.

- Gain knowledge on Homeland Security market size and forecast..

- Gain insight into the benchmarking data with Key global markets..

- Understand the key trends and growth stimulators of the Danish defense industry.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/the-danish-defense-industry-to-2015-market-attractiveness-and-emerging-opportunities-report-540948