The Dark Matter Digital Network Unleashes the Next Generation of Fringe Talk Radio

Albuquerque, NM -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2021 -- Dark Matter Digital Network has been a mainstay of paranormal talk since 2013. In its present form, the network is expanding into new areas of discourse while maintaining a continuity with the topics which defined it over the previous years.



Program manager Tim Ozman has this to say

"Dark Matter is a new 24-7 streaming radio company. We aim to recruit multiple hosts and podcasters to cover breaking news, interview guests, and keep our listeners engaged."



Recent partners added to the network include The Apostasee Show, The Fakeologist Show, and Infinite Plane Radio.



Having survived a tumultuous election year with targeted censorship by big media, Dark Matter now exists on all the major and alternative platforms and can be heard 24/7 at the website which is also a blog and newspaper. Listeners of Dark Matter have access to podcasts, live streams, and more.



Media Contact



Tim Ozman

Dark Matter Digital Network

1209 Landman Dr Ne, Albuquerque,

NM 87112, USA 505-510-4226

DarkMatter.Radio

DarkMatterDigitalNetwork.com