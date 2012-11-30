The Dark Side of Fat Loss Review: The Real Truth About Fat Loss Revealed

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2012 -- Sean Croxton just released his e-book called The Dark Side Of Fat Loss. The Dark Side Of Fat Loss reveals the real truth about all programs on market on weight loss. The author tries to show the main reason why people regain weight back after they managed to lose weight. The book contains lots of valuable advices against all it`s known about fat loss. Everyone knows that important things do not come easy. Whatever people wants to achieve, success requires effort, sweat and hard work.



With this book dieters can learn that weight loss can be delicious. That requires more balance, but from now on they will have an ally, or rather their own confidant that can always be trusted. The users who had the opportunity to test the product gave lot of positive thoughts. With The Dark Side Of Fat Loss will be no more counting calories, people will only count the type of the calories. Sean claims that the biggest mistake made by dieters is to not eat enough. Nowadays are a lot of people who eats only 700- 1000 calories per day. This is not very good because the body consume more energy in a day and that is the reason why many dieters feels lazy. According with that who want to lose weight needs to change their habits first.



The diet proposed in The Dark Side Of Fat Loss is about changing the perspective on food. In time, users will observe that eating more than they used to, will come the time when they finally will lose weight permanently. Sean Croxton`s program includes a workout handbook with efficient techniques very helpful in tone the body. Also the program contains a food cooking book with lot of healthy recipes.



About Sean Croxton

Sean Croxton is the author of the book The Dark Side of Fat Loss. Sean spends years to search and to improve the perfect plan to lose weight and finally, after 10 years of reading scientific journals, researching papers and hundreds of books he discovered the real truth about fat loss.